Man arrested for Athens armed robbery incident in January

Willie Sledge.
Willie Sledge.(Athens Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Athens Police Department arrested and charged a man for an armed robbery incident that happened at a business in Athens on Jan. 4.

According to a press release by the police department, investigators developed Willie Sledge, 66, as the suspect after he allegedly entered the G&P Quickstop on U.S. Highway 72 with a firearm and demanded money.

According to investigators, Sledge fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Sledge was arrested by officers on Feb. 2 and charged with first-degree robbery.

