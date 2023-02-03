Man arrested for Athens armed robbery incident in January

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Athens Police Department arrested and charged a man for an armed robbery incident that happened at a business in Athens on Jan. 4.

According to a press release by the police department, investigators developed Willie Sledge, 66, as the suspect after he allegedly entered the G&P Quickstop on U.S. Highway 72 with a firearm and demanded money.

According to investigators, Sledge fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Sledge was arrested by officers on Feb. 2 and charged with first-degree robbery.

