Huntsville Police: Reports of ice on I-565, elevated roadways

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An official with the Huntsville Police Department urges drivers to use caution on the roadways on Friday morning.

According to a spokesperson with HPD, officers worked multiple vehicle crashes on I-565 between Greenbrier Parkway and Mooresville Road in the early morning hours of Feb. 3. Officers noted small amounts of ice on the overpasses near these crashes.

Alabama Department of Transportation crews are salting the iced areas of the roadway.

The HPD spokesperson said drivers could also experience icy conditions on other elevated roadways in the Huntsville area.

