Huntsville Museum of Art celebrates Black History Month through new exhibit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Museum of Art is celebrating Black History Month through its current exhibit “Looking at the Collection: African American Art and Artists.”

The exhibit features an array of artwork from regionally and nationally acclaimed black artists and works displaying African American subjects by non-Black artists.

HMA Director of Communications Daniel Owen said he is excited to kick off the month with this inclusive exhibit.

“We’ve got a lot of really good pieces in here. Some of our centerpieces we consider to be a part of the museum’s permanent collection are up right now,” Owen said. “Some from local artists as well, some just regionally from the south and nationally. So it’s a lot of different stuff and we are really excited for it.”

A variety of sculptures and paintings exhibited is currently on display in the Chan gallery. Owen said HMA’s main goal with the exhibit is to be inclusive of all art lovers.

“We also want to be a museum for all,” Owen said. “For everyone to come in here and see something that they’re interested in or something that reflects them. You have to do that through art exhibits, you can’t just say that. Don’t talk about it, be about it.”

Owens said that this exhibit showcases the museum’s commitment to inclusion and accessibility. He hopes the community will be moved by this artwork and its message.

“The museum’s mission is bringing people and art together. To me, it’s something where people can come in and learn something new or have a new experience or feel moved by artwork,” Owen said. “That’s kind of what I want from this show. We really hope the community enjoys it, celebrates it and celebrates Black History Month.

The African American Art and Artists exhibit will be open for viewing until May 28.

That is not the only thing the Huntsville Museum of Art is doing to celebrate Black History Month.

On Sunday, Feb. 5 the Aeolians of Oakwood University will perform in the museum’s great hall. This event is free and open to the public.

On Sunday, Feb 19th, HMA is offering a free day during its regular hours, where people can view “Looking at the Collection: African American Art and Artists” and much more.

