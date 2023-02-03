HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On January 17th, Jennifer Bray became the first female district attorney in Marshall County’s history. Gender roles, however have never affected Bray as she seeks to be a role model for all young girls with big dreams.

“I do think that having little girls see people in certain roles is helpful to them. So I am honored to have the opportunity to do that,” says Bray.

Bray credits much of her inspiration to her own five-year-old daughter, whom she has always set an example for.

“She went with me to vote, and to bubble my name in that day meant a lot. I thought at least to her, that just reiterates what I’ve already taught her, which is that you can do anything you put your mind to. Hopefully, I’m just living proof of that for her and really anybody else.” Bray says she discusses raising her daughter.

After just over two weeks on the job, Bray is ready to make progress within her community, and to improve court processes altogether. Efficiency is at the top of her list.

“To me, finding ways to invest in things that can make us more efficient really helps our every day lives. Not only how well our jobs, but how happy we are doing our job.” says Bray.

Another priority for the new district attorney is to ensure that the community of Marshall County can stay informed.

“We currently do not have a website. We don’t have a social media page, which in today’s times is kind of unheard of. We kind of rebranded, got a new logo and the goal is to be working on our website and our social media page so people can see what we’re doing day in and day out,” comments Bray.

Bray ends by dubbing this moment in her career, “merely a footnote” as she wants her talents to speak louder than her gender. While becoming the first female district attorney in Marshall County is certainly a feather in her cap, her future career will be defined by much more.

