Financial Friday: Talking about finances with your significant other

Financial stress is the second leading cause of divorce in the United States.
Financial stress is the second leading cause of divorce in the United States.
Financial stress is the second leading cause of divorce in the United States.
By Haley Baker
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s February, which means love is in the air. Before you decide to pop that question or answer “yes” to that question, talk about your finances.

Financial stress is the second leading cause of divorce in the United States, according to Ramsey Solutions. Money problems are blamed for almost 40% of divorces.

Talking about money can be difficult. However, if you don’t talk about money before you get married, you will most likely talk about it during the divorce.

So, how do you start this discussion? Redstone Federal Credit Union’s Patricia Lloyd offered these tips:

  • Start by taking a fun quiz to determine your money personality and how you view money. These are the four common money approaches: Worship, Avoidance, Vigilance, or Status. Take the quiz here: https://www.nerdwallet.com/article/finance/money-personality The quiz opens the door to discussions about money and helps determine your and your partner’s approach to money.
  • Next, talk about debt: Don’t leave anything out of the conversation. Talk about credit cards, student loans, mortgages, and loans you co-signed with your brother.
  • Discuss any wage differences and how they will be viewed by both partners. Are you living on a beer salary, but have champagne tastes?
  • Discuss Financial Goals: What are your thoughts on Spending vs Savings? Do you want to retire at 50? Do you want children? Is it important to have a new car every 2 years? Talk these through.
  • Finally, be truthful. It will eventually come out anyway. Lying also reveals something else about your personality that your partner should know before marriage.

