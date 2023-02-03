Deshler High School senior sets record for three-point field goals made

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - She’s as prolific a shooter as any in North Alabama and now, a national record forever etches her name in the history books.

Deshler High School (DHS) senior Chloe Siegel broke the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) national record for career three pointers in a win over Brooks High School in February. Her career total of 562 three pointers broke the previous record (560) set by Carrie Johnson of Collinsville, Texas, from 2017-2020.

Siegel drained six three-point field goals as DHS beat the Lions, 85-22.

“My teammates are so unselfish and so willing to pass me the ball,” Siegel said. “Of course, coach Killen is the best coach in the state. Without them [her teammates] and the coaching staff, this wouldn’t be possible. It’s just as much their accomplishment as it is mine.”

Following the Brooks game, Siegel was 131-of-315 from the three-point range this season. That ranks second in the nation to Monica Lopez of Rio Grande, Texas. Lopez has made 133-of-398 in 32 games this season according to MaxPreps.

Siegel holds the single-game AHSAA record with 18 three pointers in a game set in 2022. That performance ranks one goal shy of the national record set 2022.

