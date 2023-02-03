Constituents react to Huntsville City Councilman’s arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City District 1 Councilman Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on shoplifting charges on Thursday afternoon.

Tommy Hodges, who lives in District 1, said he was in disbelief when he heard the news. Hodges said Keith runs his district with care, and this arrest should not tarnish his reputation as a council member.

“The fact that he got arrested for shoplifting doesn’t make him a bad district manager or a bad person,” said Hodges.

Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail at 3:05 PM. He was charged with theft of property 4th - shoplifting ($500 or less) which is a class A misdemeanor.

His colleague, Bill Kling, said HPD will not treat this situation any differently based on Keith’s position.

“Certainly the city of Huntsville and the city council are aware of the situation. The Huntsville Police Department is handling this situation as they would any other citizen in the city of Huntsville,” said Kling.

Keith made history by serving as the youngest council member ever elected in Huntsville’s legislative branch during his first term. Hundreds of close friends and citizens of district 1 took to Facebook to show their support and say this is not in his character.

It is unknown what will follow his arrest, but Hodges says this should not affect his position.

“There are people in elected office that’s been in trouble before,” said Hodges, “And why should they condemn him for something that they might’ve done something worse than he did, and they’re still in elected office.”

WAFF 48 has contacted him for comment, but he has not returned our phone call.

