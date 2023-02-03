Deals
City of Decatur working to replace lighting on Hwy. 31 bridge

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
By Matthew King
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - For years, the lights on the U.S. 31 bridge to Decatur have been out. City leaders say a plan is in place to replace the lights along the bridge.

Decatur City Council President Jacob Ladner said the plan has been in the works for a while.

“We needed to do something for our residents,” he said. “A lot of our residents are traveling that bridge every single day in the morning when it’s dark, and in the evening when it’s still dark.”

Decatur plans to install new LED lights under a new system. The project could cost around $850,000.

“It will come with new lighting controls, junction boxes, conduits, conductors of wiring, and the new fixture,” said Mayor Tab Bowling.

Bowling claims rodents were the reason the lights currently on the bridge are out. He said the new lights will be constructed to be rodent-proof.

“We’re meeting with pest control companies to see preventative maintenance from a pest control side to help see more to keep the rodents out,” he said.

Ladner told WAFF 48 that Decatur Utilities previously handled light maintenance until crew members were injured in 2020. He said the new project will likely not be fixed by the company.

Ladner said the project is worth every penny.

“It’s a significant expense, but it’s something that needs to be done for basic safety,” he said. “Plus, it’s just worth upgrading the bridge. A lot of people come into the city, and we’re putting a lot of investment in 6th avenue gateway to beautify it. We need to make sure it’s lit coming into the city.”

