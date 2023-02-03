Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

‘Breaks our hearts’: Dog abandoned outside shelter in freezing temperatures

A Wisconsin animal shelter says a dog was found left outside in freezing temperatures. (Source: WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - Workers at an animal shelter in Wisconsin say they arrived at work to find a dog tied to the front door.

According to the Eau Claire County Humane Association, the dog was found abandoned and tied to the door early Thursday morning.

“Some mornings aren’t very happy at the shelter,” the county shelter shared on its social media. “We came in to find a sweet boy tied to our front door.”

According to the animal shelter, the dog named Gus was left behind after a person drove up to the building and tied him to the door. Representatives with the shelter said the person took off in less than a minute.

“The dog had no idea what was going on, and you can see that he wanted to go,” the shelter shared. “It breaks our hearts.”

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in the area were as low as 9 degrees during the overnight hours.

The Eau Claire County Humane Association said that the dog’s owner eventually came forward to officially surrender the dog after it shared the details of what happened.

The animal shelter thanked the owner for doing the right thing. It said the team can now adopt Gus out as soon as he is cleared by a veterinarian, avoiding a legal stray hold as mandated by statute.

The shelter team said anyone interested in adopting Gus or any other animal can go online.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville City Councilmember Devyn Keith
Huntsville City Councilman released after shoplifting arrest
Family claims wrong home raided
Huntsville family facing eviction after FBI raid
Alabama prepares for another Sand Mountain Sam weather prediction.
Sand Mountain Sam predicts early spring on Groundhog Day
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Schools are closing or delaying start time in north central Wis.
Tennessee Valley schools opening late, closing due to inclement weather

Latest News

FILE - Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, discusses UFO reports on Thursday, Jan....
Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US
Marshall County makes history with first female district attorney.
First female district attorney in Marshall County
Marshall County makes history with first female district attorney.
- clipped version
Families of victims react to inmate mass release
Percentage of inmates granted parole in the state continues to shrink, 90 percent of inmates being denied in 2022
The IRS releases some key points to remember before filing taxes.
Remember these key points when filing taxes, IRS says