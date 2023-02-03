Deals
Beloved coach memorialized with scholarship

By Savannah Sapp
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Richard Cole was a beloved member of the Sand Mountain community for many years. Originally hailing from Dekalb County, Cole was an athlete from a young age.

After leading his team to many victories at Crossville High School, he would go on to play for the University of Alabama under the infamous Paul William “Bear” Bryant. During his time with the Crimson Tide, Cole would play in two National Championship games in 1964 and 1965, bringing home victories to Tuscaloosa.

Richard Cole would return to Sand Mountain immediately following where he became a coach, teacher and administrator. Cole was the head coach for the Albertville High School football team from 1968 to 1970, at which time he coached Crimson Tide legend John Hannah. After coaching the team, Cole became the principal of McCord Elementary where he would work continuously in the administration until his retirement in 2009.

Richard Cole was an integral part of the Marshall County School System and wildly respected by the community.

Jeanne Rains, president of the Marshall County Chapter of the Alabama Alumni Association mentions that Cole had a special place in his heart for education.

“Education was really important to him and he wanted to make sure that any student that wanted to go and have a college education would have the opportunity to,” Rains says.

The chapter announced the scholarship in hopes to honor Cole’s legacy for many years to come.

Fully endowed, the scholarship will equal $25,000, however, the Alumni Association is asking for donations from generous alumnae.

Donations to Richard “Coach” Cole’s scholarship can be sent in check form directly to the chapter. Click here if you would like to make a donation.

