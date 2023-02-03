Deals
Alabama extends head coach Nate Oats through 2029

Oats is in his fourth season at Alabama, accumulating a 80-39 overall record.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama head men’s basketball coach Nate Oats received a contract extension to keep him with the university through March 14, 2029, as announced Friday.

Oats is in his fourth season at Alabama, accumulating a 80-39 overall record. The Tide won the Southeastern Conference (SEC) regular season title and SEC Tournament championship in 2021. Alabama is currently ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 with a 19-3 overall record and a undefeated (9-0) record in conference play.

“I am honored and humbled to receive a contract extension from The University of Alabama,” Oats said in a statement.” As I have said many times, my family and I love this community, the city of Tuscaloosa and the University. I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to build during our time at UA which is a direct reflection of the student-athletes, coaches and staff who have all played a big part in our success. I am excited for what’s happening in the future of our program and the direction we are heading. I cannot thank President Stuart Bell, Chancellor St. John, The Board of Trustees and Greg Byrne enough for trusting me to lead this program for the long term.”

Alabama is expected to make the NCAA Tournament for the third year in a row. This is the first time the Tide have made the tournament three years in a row since 2004-06.

Oats began his college head coaching career at Buffalo. In four years, the Bulls went 96-43 under Oats and won three Mid-American Conference (MAC) Tournament championships.

