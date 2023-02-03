Alabama Department of Transportation gives update on Big Nance Creek bridge construction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation began construction on the Big Nance Creek bridge nearly a year ago and now a year later the construction is still not complete.

ALDOT originally stated that the project would take about a year to complete, making that original set completion date in the coming weeks. However, ALDOT Public Information officer Seth Burkett said they have experienced some setbacks due to the weather.

“Doing this kind of work, to do a maintenance replacement of a bridge is necessary. It’s vital to keep traffic moving,” Burkett said.

The bridge was built in the 1930′s and is 87 years old. Burkett stated that the age alone put the bridge in desperate need of repairs. He said although the construction might be a nuisance for drivers, it’s necessary to keep them safe.

“These bridge replacements are necessary and it’s going to have some impact on traffic in the short term but in the long term, what do you get? You get a wider, longer, safer bridge.” Burkett said.

Traffic is being routed to County Road 150 which is connected to Highway 101. Burkett said this detour is convenient for drivers but a local restaurant owner said his customers would disagree.

The owner of Lash’s Seafood, Tim Dison, told WAFF 48 that he understands the need to replace the bridge but it Is causing confusion for his customers.

“With the detours and all, we are getting phone calls daily of how to get here,” Dison said. “They’ve rerouted it quite a ways away so it’s affected us a little bit.”

Burkett said the construction is expected to be complete by late spring or early summer.

