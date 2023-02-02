Widespread, cold rain showers for Thursday

Good Thursday morning and happy Groundhog Day. Once again, we have a Winter Weather Advisory for Lauderdale, Limestone and our Middle Tennessee counties through 9:00 AM CST for the possibility of some icy roads and light sleet accumulation.

Temps will quickly warm above freezing by mid-morning and any icy spots should quickly improve. Also, areas of dense fog and mist will be expected for the morning commute, temperatures range from near freezing to the upper 30s. Today will be overcast and wet with widespread light to moderate rain showers moving in from the west and staying with us through most of the day, rainfall totals will likely be in the ½ to 1 inch range by the time the rain ends later tonight.

Cloud cover will start to thin out overnight into Friday morning with increasing winds from the north, the wind chill will be in the teens and 20s as you head out the door so please dress warm! Friday will be sunny and cold with highs struggling to hit 40 degrees, a breezy north wind will occasionally gust to 30 miles per hour. Temps will drop quickly Friday night into Saturday with us starting off in the low to middle 20s, some patchy slick spots can be expected with ground water seeping into some cracks on the roadways.

Finally, the weekend forecast is trending much nicer with plenty of sunshine for Saturday and Sunday, highs Saturday will be in the 50s and approaching 60 degrees by Sunday. The sunshine will continue into early next week along with the warming temperatures.

