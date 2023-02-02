Deals
VIDEO: First look inside new Madison Middle School

WAFF 48 gets a first look inside of new Journey Middle School
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Get the first look inside Journey Middle School, Madison’s newest middle school.

Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said it cost $47 million to build the new school, but it was necessary to build the new 170,000-square-foot building to keep up with growth in the area.

“We’ve been averaging 300 new students a year,” Dr. Nichols said. “This will give not only flexibility... but allow us to do remodeling [at] those facilities that we haven’t been able to do because we needed every space in the school.”

According to Dr. Nichols, the cost was under the budget.

