VIDEO: First look inside new Madison Middle School

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Get the first look inside Journey Middle School, Madison’s newest middle school.

Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said it cost $47 million to build the new school, but it was necessary to build the new 170,000-square-foot building to keep up with growth in the area.

“We’ve been averaging 300 new students a year,” Dr. Nichols said. “This will give not only flexibility... but allow us to do remodeling [at] those facilities that we haven’t been able to do because we needed every space in the school.”

According to Dr. Nichols, the cost was under the budget.

