Victim advocacy group displeased with state inmate release notifications

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The nonprofit group Victims of Crime and Leniency, or VOCAL, has expressed concerns about the ongoing release of Alabama inmates at state prisons.

About 80 state inmates were released under electronic supervision Tuesday in accordance with a retroactive law, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The state initially planned at first to release around 400 eligible inmates, but ADOC did not meet the legal obligation to notify all of the victims first.

As of Thursday, ADOC reports that a total of 134 inmates have been released. In Thursday’s update, ADOC said no inmates will be released without victim notification.

Janette Grantham, executive director of VOCAL, said they have had an influx of calls from victims and their families who are concerned. She said she wishes ADOC had done a better job before the mandatory supervision law went into effect. Grantham said victims are being notified too late.in some cases.

“It’s just sad. We’ve had talked to a victim earlier, and she was contacted by DOC, and they told her that he had gotten out I think at 8:30 this morning or something. Well, he was already out. But when something like that, they don’t have time to do things to be prepared. I mean, some people might want to get a security or cameras or even change their locks. Some victims are afraid that they might even plan to move. But when they’re already out, you don’t have those options,” Grantham said.

ADOC contacts victims only if that person registers for a notification of a release. Grantham is encouraging every victim and their family to call ADOC or to fill out a victim notification request online.

