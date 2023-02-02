UNA football completes 2023 signing class

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - University of North Alabama head coach Brent Dearmon announced the signing of 17 student-athletes to national letters of intent with the program.

The Lions added 16 high school signees and one transfer.

Those 17 signees join the 15 signees during the early period to give UNA 32 total signees for the 2023 season.

Included in Wednesday’s signing group are nine defenders, seven on the offensive side and one athlete. On the defensive side, the Lions added three linemen and three linebackers. On offense, UNA added two linemen, two receivers, a quarterback, a running back and a tight end.

HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES

(Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School)

Camden Allison (DB 6-0 180 McKenzie, Tenn. McKenzie)

Kaden Cooper (ATH 5-11 175 Opelika, Ala. Opelika)

Chris Cotton (LB 6-2 205 Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State)

Kendrick Davis (LB 5-11 220 Tuscaloosa, Ala. Hillcrest)

Omareon Finch (WR 6-3 175 Attalla, Ala. Etowah)

Izayah Fletcher (WR 6-2 185 Hartselle, Ala. Hartselle)

Seth Hampton (LB 5-11 210 Alabaster, Ala. Thompson)

Avery Howard (DL 6-3 250 Tallahassee, Fla. St. John Paul II Catholic)

Jyheam Ingram (DL 6-1 280 Muscle Shoals; Muscle Shoals)

Dennis Moody (RB 5-11 195 Frisco, Texas, Reedy)

Amarie Rogers (TE 6-4 250 Maumelle, Ark. Maumelle)

Brody Stewart (OL 6-3 310 Andalusia, Ala. Andalusia)

Isaiah Tate (QB 6-1 175 Germantown; Germantown)

John Taylor (DB 6-1 175 Fort Deposit; Luverne)

Michael Towner (DL 6-2 235 Prichard, Ala. Vigor)

Ryan Walker (OL 6-3 255 Alabaster, Ala. Thompson)

