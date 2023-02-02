Deals
Three men arrested in connection to Priceville High School burglary

Devin Ransom (left), Jackson Melton (right)
Devin Ransom (left), Jackson Melton (right)
By Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three men were arrested in connection to a burglary at Priceville High School.

On Tuesday morning, officers with the Priceville Police Department responded to a burglary report at the school. Administrators at the school provided surveillance footage of the three men entering the gymnasium at 11:45 p.m. on Monday night.

According to officials, several items were reported stolen and obscene drawings were left on classroom whiteboards. After investigating, Devin Ransom, 20, Jackson Melton, 20 and Devin Borden, 22 were developed as the suspects.

Officers located Ransom and Melton at Melton’s home on Weeping Willow Lane on Tuesday evening. During a search of the home, several items from the school were recovered.

Both men were arrested and charged with Burglary III. They were transported to the Morgan County Jail where they are each being held on a $2,500 bond.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers located Borden at his home on Redbud Lane. He was also arrested and charged with Burglary III. Borden is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond. Borden’s mugshot has not been uploaded yet.

