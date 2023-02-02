Deals
Test your cooking skills at the Kick Cancer Chili Cook Off in Huntsville

The Alliance Cancer Care Chili Cook Off is happening March 4
By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Cool weather is perfect for a big ‘ole bowl of chili and some friendly competition.

That’s why Alliance Cancer Care is hosting a Kick Cancer Chili Cook Off on March 4 in order to raise money for the Dr. Jeanne Shepherd Fund.

The fund helps cancer patients with ﬁnancial assistance when it comes to housing needs, food, prescription medication, transportation and other necessary healthcare expenses during radiation treatments. In 2022, qualifying patients across north Alabama received over $42,000 through the Dr. Jeanne Shepherd Fund. This year, they’re hoping to reach a new goal of $50,000.

Participants can enter their own chili, for a chance to win the grand prize of $1,500. Or anyone is welcome to come hangout, eat from some delicious food trucks, listen to live music, play some games and more.

Learn how you can sign up your own chili team or be a sponsor at alliancecancercare.com. You can also donate financially on the website.

