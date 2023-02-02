Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Suspect purposely runs over woman with baby in Walmart parking lot, police say

Police say they are investigating an incident where a woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities in Hawaii are investigating a critical incident that occurred at a Walmart parking lot Wednesday morning.

KHNL reports Honolulu police were called to a Mililani-area Walmart parking lot at about 9 a.m. regarding a person who was hit by a car.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a suspect intentionally ran over a woman who was pushing her baby in a stroller in the parking lot.

Authorities said the 37-year-old woman was pushing her 6-month-old child when she was hit by a vehicle and dragged about 15 feet.

Honolulu police said a 40-year-old bystander attempted to help the mother and her child, but the suspect got out of his vehicle and used a “dangerous instrument” to attack him.

Witnesses described the weapon as a crowbar or tire iron that the suspect was using.

“When I got close, I saw a man with a crowbar beating another man who was on the ground,” a witness shared with KHNL. “He [the suspect] wouldn’t stop. He was crazed.”

The witness added that the woman involved appeared to suffer injuries to her legs.

Honolulu first responders said they transported two victims from the scene to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, officers were able to arrest the suspect, later identified as 46-year-old Desmond Kekahuna. He is facing charges that include attempted murder, assault and resisting arrest.

Police did not immediately identify the victims involved or give a condition on the baby.

Honolulu police said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools are closing or delaying start time in north central Wis.
Tennessee Valley schools opening late, closing due to inclement weather
One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Horton on Tuesday afternoon.
Victim identified in Marshall Co. crash
Albertville Aggies head Coach Chip English addresses his team.
Albertville High School head football coach leaving school for job at Hoover High
According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a...
1 person taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Huntsville shooting
97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons today
UPDATE: 97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday

Latest News

A Wisconsin woman credits a UPS driver with saving her life after she fell into a creek last...
‘I would’ve died’: Woman says UPS driver saved her life after she fell into a creek
Devin Ransom (left), Jackson Melton (right)
Three men arrested in connection to Priceville High School burglary
FILE - After hearing statements from some of the victims during the bail hearing, U.S. District...
NY judge jails ex-gynecologist who abused 100s of women
FILE - The request for a criminal inquiry has no practical impact and does not commit federal...
Hunter Biden seeks federal probe of Trump allies over laptop