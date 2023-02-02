ShoalsFest canceled for 2023, expected to return 2024

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - ShoalsFest in 2023 has been canceled, but it is expected the music festival will return in 2024, according to our news partner at the Times Daily.

It was announced by festival organizers that the festival will not happen this year, but that is not because of the event itself, location or anyone connected to it. Traci Thomas, manager of Jason Isbell who created the festival, said Isbell has a demanding schedule this year.

“We’ve got a big year coming with Jason and have a lot on our agenda, and we just felt like we needed to hit pause for a year and concentrate on other projects,” Thomas said to the Times Daily.

ShoalsFest posted on social media stating:

“ShoalsFest 2022 was a hoot. It’s been months and yet we still think about the weekend we spent in McFarland Park with all of y’all. Great music, great people, great weather! Hard to beat. That said - we are taking a break from ShoalsFest in 2023. You’ll find out sooner than later that we have a lot of exciting things on the skillet this year. More to come. And don’t worry. We’ll be back and better than ever.”

It is expected the festival will return in 2024, according to Thomas.

“That is the current plan,” Thomas said to the Times Daily. “Things can always be subject to change. It’s something we’re both dedicated to doing. We love to do things right and want take a year off to make sure in 2024 we’ve got all the resources to make it successful.”

The festival began in 2019 as a one-day event, but did not happen in 2020 due to COVID-19. It returned in 2021 and 2022 as a two-day festival.

The festival is typically held in the fall, but organizers may consider having it during a different time of year.

“It’s a little too early to tell,” Thomas said to the Times Daily. “I have been considering some other times of year, but that will be weather dependent and schedule dependent.”

