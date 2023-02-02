SCOUTED: Have you tried Pilates?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If your personal fitness game hasn’t really lived up to the expectations you set for the year, don’t be too hard on yourself. It’s never to late to try something out!

Dawn Pumpelly, owner and editor of The Scout Guide Huntsville, is checking out Pilates Center of Huntsville to learn some new moves.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.