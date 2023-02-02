Deals
Sand Mountain Sam predicts early spring on Groundhog Day

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SARDIS CITY, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s Groundhog Day and that means its time to head to Sardis City, Alabama, to hear from everyone’s favorite meteorologist, Sand Mountain Sam.

Many people are familiar with Punxsutawney Phil, but not many people know about Sand Mountain Sam in Marshall County. Sam is an opossum who makes a prediction about the weather around Feb. 2 each year.

Sam predicted that an early spring is on the way in 2023.

WAFF reporter, Megan Plotka, was in Sardis City on Thursday morning to speak with locals and even hold Sand Mountain Sam.

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting

Despite Punxsutawney Phil making his prediction that there will be six more weeks of winter, many people in North Alabama are waiting to hear from their own “weather expert” on Groundhog Day.

