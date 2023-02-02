Rain through this evening, sunny & cold Friday

For the rest of the afternoon, showers & cool. Around 40°. Tonight, showers early, clearing, cold & breezy late. Around 30°. Friday, sunny and blustery. Low 40s. Wind chill values in the 30s. Friday night, clear and cold. Mid to upper 20s. The weekend will be nice. On Saturday, high temps in the low 50s, Sunday near 60°. Both days will have more sun than clouds. Monday, still warm and sunny. Low to mid 60s. Tuesday, cloudy and warm. 60s. Wednesday through Friday, a chance of showers. Early call for the following weekend, dry with temps in the 50s.

