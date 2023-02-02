Deals
Rain through this evening, sunny & cold Friday

For the rest of the afternoon, showers & cool. Around 40°. Tonight, showers early, clearing,...
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
