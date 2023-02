HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2023 edition of National Signing day is complete. Numerous North Alabama student Athletes signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers.

Huntsville High School

Alex Gray- Army (West Point)

Seth Lawson- West Alabama

Jerrell Goodlow- Coahoma College

Rodarrius Hardy- Independence College

Billy Roby- Alabama (Preferred Walk On)

Malik Woods- Miles College

Kam White- Southern Illinois

Grissom High School

KD Long-UVA Wise

Tristan Graham-Alabama A&M

James Clemens

Jamal Mayers- U-T Martin

Bob Jones

Maddox Sunderman- Jacksonville State

Christian Kemp- University of St Thomas

Caden Jones- Point University

Kaden Smith- Sterling University

Dylan Stewart- Hendrix College

Gunnar Dixon- Huntington College.

Muscle Shoals High School

Tyler Cole- Maryville College

Wes Thompson- Tennessee Tech

Zyan McCoy- Central Georgia

Jyheam Ingram- UNA,

Issac Rue- Middle Tennessee State

Devin Towsend- Faulkner University

Aaron Morrow- Faulkner University

Zailyn Fuqua- Faulkner University

Athens High School

Isiah Unger- Elmhurst University (Wrestling Scholarship)

Kameron Gateood- Tuskegee

Douglas High School

Jonathan Fountaine- Faulkner University

Austin High School

Amarion Chapman - Wright State

Druce Clarke - Eastern Kentucky

La’Jaylen Fletcher - Eastern Kentucky

Jaylen Verser-Jackson - Concord University (West Virginia)

Decatur High School

Jyron McDaniel - Bethel University

Jayden Brown - Bethel University

Josh Turner - Bethel University

Ryan Kirk - Bethel University

ZJ Matthews - Bethel University

Mylon Miller - Birmingham Southern

WAFF 48's Carl Prather covering National Signing Day in the Tennessee Valley

Florence High School

JaTaveyon Fagan- Jones County College

Guntersville High School

McCormack Langford- Berry College

Pisgah High School

AJ Gant- Lindsey Wilson College

