Lions complete 2023 Signing Class

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - University of North Alabama Head Football Coach Brent Dearmon has announced the signing of 17 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent with the program.

The Lions added 16 high school signees and one transfer.

Those 17 signees join the 15 signees during the early period to give North Alabama 32 total signees for the 2023 season.

Included in Wednesday’s signing group are nine defenders, seven on the offensive side and one athlete. On the defensive side, the Lions added three linemen, three linebackers and three linemen. On offense, UNA added two linemen, two receivers, a quarterback, a running back and a tight end.

HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School

Camden Allison DB 6-0 180 McKenzie, Tenn. McKenzie

Kaden Cooper ATH 5-11 175 Opelika, Ala. Opelika

Chris Cotton LB 6-2 205 Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State

Kendrick Davis LB 5-11 220 Tuscaloosa, Ala. Hillcrest

Omareon Finch WR 6-3 175 Attalla, Ala. Etowah

Izayah Fletcher WR 6-2 185 Hartselle, Ala. Hartselle

Seth Hampton LB 5-11 210 Alabaster, Ala. Thompson

Avery Howard DL 6-3 250 Tallahassee, Fla. St. John Paul II Catholic

Jyheam Ingram DL 6-1 280 Muscle Shoals Muscle Shoals

Dennis Moody RB 5-11 195 Frisco, Texas Reedy

Amarie Rogers TE 6-4 250 Maumelle, Ark. Maumelle

Brody Stewart OL 6-3 310 Andalusia, Ala. Andalusia

Isaiah Tate QB 6-1 175 Germantown Germantown

John Taylor DB 6-1 175 Fort Deposit Luverne

Michael Towner DL 6-2 235 Prichard, Ala. Vigor

Ryan Walker OL 6-3 255 Alabaster, Ala. Thompson

