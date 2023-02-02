Lauderdale County officials share opinions on Alabama inmate release

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More than 400 Alabama prison inmates are set to be released early because of a law that just went into effect on Tuesday, and local officials are sharing their opinions on the matter.

Only 97 were released on Tuesday, because Alabama law says victims must be notified when the person who committed a crime against them is released from prison.

“It was very poorly handled by the Department of Corrections regarding the notification to victims and that created a lot of havoc in our county and talking to fellow DA’s, it’s created a lot of havoc.” said Lauderdale District Attorney Chris Connolly.

Four of the 97 inmates released are from Lauderdale County.

Connolly says this “mass release” is causing some frustrations for his office, which is tasked with letting victims in his county know when the person who hurt them is getting out of prison. He says the task is easier said than done.

“We try to keep up with those victims,” Connolly said. “We’ve attended parole here with them so we have contact information but there were a couple on that our list that we had none like the one from 2004 that’s on our list. I mean, what do you do? So that’s a little frustrating.”

Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton says his main concern is about how the law is being implemented.

“Whether the law is good or not, that’s up for debate,” Hamilton said. “The main concern is how this law is being implemented. Is it being funded correctly for the ankle monitors and are they following the victim notification requirement.”

