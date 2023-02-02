Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Lauderdale County officials share opinions on Alabama inmate release

(WBRC)
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More than 400 Alabama prison inmates are set to be released early because of a law that just went into effect on Tuesday, and local officials are sharing their opinions on the matter.

Only 97 were released on Tuesday, because Alabama law says victims must be notified when the person who committed a crime against them is released from prison.

“It was very poorly handled by the Department of Corrections regarding the notification to victims and that created a lot of havoc in our county and talking to fellow DA’s, it’s created a lot of havoc.” said Lauderdale District Attorney Chris Connolly.

Four of the 97 inmates released are from Lauderdale County.

Connolly says this “mass release” is causing some frustrations for his office, which is tasked with letting victims in his county know when the person who hurt them is getting out of prison. He says the task is easier said than done.

“We try to keep up with those victims,” Connolly said. “We’ve attended parole here with them so we have contact information but there were a couple on that our list that we had none like the one from 2004 that’s on our list. I mean, what do you do? So that’s a little frustrating.”

Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton says his main concern is about how the law is being implemented.

“Whether the law is good or not, that’s up for debate,” Hamilton said. “The main concern is how this law is being implemented. Is it being funded correctly for the ankle monitors and are they following the victim notification requirement.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools are closing or delaying start time in north central Wis.
Tennessee Valley schools opening late, closing due to inclement weather
One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Horton on Tuesday afternoon.
Victim identified in Marshall Co. crash
Albertville Aggies head Coach Chip English addresses his team.
Albertville High School head football coach leaving school for job at Hoover High
According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a...
1 person taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Huntsville shooting
97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons today
UPDATE: 97 inmates will be released from Alabama prisons Tuesday

Latest News

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
SNAP benefits generic graphic
Nearly 400,000 Alabama households losing pandemic-era food stamp benefits in March
Supporters: Mass Release Helping Prison Overcrowding
Former corrections officer, NAACP react to mass prison release
Honor Guard Van
Huntsville American Legion Honor Guard in need of new van to assist in veteran funerals