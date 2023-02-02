Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Huntsville City Councilman released after shoplifting arrest

Huntsville City Councilman arrested on shoplifting charges
By Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Councilman Keith was released from Madison County Jail at 5:34 p.m.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

ORIGINAL: Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on shoplifting charges on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shoplifting happened at the Walmart Supercenter on University Drive.

Sergeant Rosalind White says officers responded to the area on an unrelated call. During the call, officers were alerted to a suspected shoplifter.

Keith was charged with theft of property 4th - shoplifting ($500 or less). No bond has been set at this time.

The following City of Huntsville statement was released:

“The City of Huntsville is aware of the situation. Huntsville Police are handling this case in accordance with standard practices and procedures.”

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family claims wrong home raided
Huntsville family facing eviction after FBI raid
Alabama prepares for another Sand Mountain Sam weather prediction.
Sand Mountain Sam predicts early spring on Groundhog Day
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Schools are closing or delaying start time in north central Wis.
Tennessee Valley schools opening late, closing due to inclement weather

Latest News

Marshall County makes history with first female district attorney.
First female district attorney in Marshall County
Marshall County makes history with first female district attorney.
- clipped version
Families of victims react to inmate mass release
Percentage of inmates granted parole in the state continues to shrink, 90 percent of inmates being denied in 2022
Alabama Department of Transportation gives update on Big Nance Creek bridge construction
Alabama Department of Transportation gives update on Big Nance Creek bridge construction
City of Decatur working to fix Hwy. 31 bridge lighting
City of Decatur working to fix Hwy. 31 bridge lighting