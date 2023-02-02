Huntsville City Councilman released after shoplifting arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Councilman Keith was released from Madison County Jail at 5:34 p.m.

ORIGINAL: Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on shoplifting charges on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shoplifting happened at the Walmart Supercenter on University Drive.

Sergeant Rosalind White says officers responded to the area on an unrelated call. During the call, officers were alerted to a suspected shoplifter.

Keith was charged with theft of property 4th - shoplifting ($500 or less). No bond has been set at this time.

The following City of Huntsville statement was released:

“The City of Huntsville is aware of the situation. Huntsville Police are handling this case in accordance with standard practices and procedures.”

This story will be updated once there is more information.

