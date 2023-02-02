Deals
Former corrections officer, NAACP react to mass prison release

Supporters: Mass Release Helping Prison Overcrowding
By Matthew King
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the North Alabama community are reacting to the mass release of Alabama inmates on Tuesday. While some believe an uptick in crime is possible, others believe the inmates served their time and need to be freed.

Former corrections officer Stacy George used to work as a corrections officer in Alabama’s largest prison, the Limestone Correctional Facility. He said prisons across the state are overwhelmed.

“The bottom line is we have too many people in prison,” he said. “There’s not enough officers. The percentage is way off. There may only be five officers watching 2,300 inmates now on a night shift.”

George believes the plan to release prisoners early will be beneficial for the prisoners, as well as the community.

“They’re going back to the same town when the end of sentence,” he said. “Do we want to do that, or do we want them to go home for 3, 6, or ten months early and be able to monitor them, or just drop them off at a bus station and never see them again.”

Alabama NAACP President Bernard Simelton said North Alabamians should not be quick to judge.

“The majority of them are relatively smaller crimes,” he said. “I know there’s fear from some people about people who commit violent crimes being released. I think that’s where the state comes in and the community comes in to surround these people as they’ve been released to assimilate them back into society.”

Simelton believes that early release is a good opportunity for inmates to grow in their new community.

“We hope this program extends beyond the 400 or so being released,” he said. “We hope that the state will look at others who are incarcerated near the end of their sentences, and for them to be released as well.”

Every released inmate has ten months or less on their sentence. They are also being placed on ankle monitors. The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles is tasked with keeping track of the freed inmates.

