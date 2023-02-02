Deals
Florence Police Department horse passes away

The police department posted on social media that Shorty had retired in December 2022 after 13 years of service for the police department.(Florence Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A retired mounted police horse from the Florence Police Department passed away at the age of 26 on Jan. 31.

The police department posted on social media that Shorty had retired in December 2022 after 13 years of service for the police department. Shorty had been donated to the mounted unit in 2009 and was trained in obstacles, search and rescue and crowd control.

Shorty also spent years assisting the Mobile Police Mounted Unit during Mardi Gras, clearing streets and assisting in the safety of spectators.

“Shorty was known for taking care of business when needed, but also falling asleep while getting attention and love from the First Friday attendees,” the police department said in the social media post.

Shorty had many riders through the years, but was assigned to officer Lee Smith and detective Brian Berry.

