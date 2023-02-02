Family facing eviction after FBI raid

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville family has less than 20 days to find a new home after their home was raided.

Travolta Garritt said his family was awakened to loud door knocks at midnight on January 24th. Exclusive ring footage showed officers moving in and banging down the door at Westlake Apartments, breaking the porch light, and then destroying the doorbell camera immediately ending the recording.

A different angle from a nearby neighbor’s camera shows tactical teams pulling up and yelling for the family to open the door. It shows Garritt, his wife, and his 11-year-old grandson being led outside.

A search warrant was handed to the family two hours into the raid stating police had probable cause to search the home. Huntsville Police were there assisting the FBI Taskforce in locating 55-year-old Lawrence Jones. Jones was arrested in connection to four Regions Bank robberies in Madison and Huntsville.

Jones’ ex-girlfriend lives in the home but the family said they are not together and had no knowledge of the robberies. Jones was not inside during the time of the home.

The family was handed a 30-day eviction notice the day after the raid, claiming Jones was arrested at the residence.

“We got less than 20 days to find somewhere to stay for something we didn’t do,” said Sarika Eason, who lives inside the home.

WAFF 48 spoke to attorney Russell Crumbley who is not involved in the case. He said officers need to have thorough evidence before entering a home.

“They have to be particular about this place to be searched. They can’t just say they believe there’s going to be illegal stuff,” said Crumbley.

WAFF 48 reached out to the Madison Police Department which is leading the case, but it said the investigation is ongoing, and no further details will be provided.

