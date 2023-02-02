Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Family facing eviction after FBI raid

WAFF 48's Romario Gardener reporting
By Romario Gardner
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville family has less than 20 days to find a new home after their home was raided.

Travolta Garritt said his family was awakened to loud door knocks at midnight on January 24th. Exclusive ring footage showed officers moving in and banging down the door at Westlake Apartments, breaking the porch light, and then destroying the doorbell camera immediately ending the recording.

A different angle from a nearby neighbor’s camera shows tactical teams pulling up and yelling for the family to open the door. It shows Garritt, his wife, and his 11-year-old grandson being led outside.

A search warrant was handed to the family two hours into the raid stating police had probable cause to search the home. Huntsville Police were there assisting the FBI Taskforce in locating 55-year-old Lawrence Jones. Jones was arrested in connection to four Regions Bank robberies in Madison and Huntsville.

Jones’ ex-girlfriend lives in the home but the family said they are not together and had no knowledge of the robberies. Jones was not inside during the time of the home.

The family was handed a 30-day eviction notice the day after the raid, claiming Jones was arrested at the residence.

“We got less than 20 days to find somewhere to stay for something we didn’t do,” said Sarika Eason, who lives inside the home.

WAFF 48 spoke to attorney Russell Crumbley who is not involved in the case. He said officers need to have thorough evidence before entering a home.

“They have to be particular about this place to be searched. They can’t just say they believe there’s going to be illegal stuff,” said Crumbley.

WAFF 48 reached out to the Madison Police Department which is leading the case, but it said the investigation is ongoing, and no further details will be provided.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools are closing or delaying start time in north central Wis.
Tennessee Valley schools opening late, closing due to inclement weather
One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Horton on Tuesday afternoon.
Victim identified in Marshall Co. crash
Albertville Aggies head Coach Chip English addresses his team.
Albertville High School head football coach leaving school for job at Hoover High
According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a...
1 person taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Huntsville shooting
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

Family claims wrong home raided
Family claims wrong home raided
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
SNAP benefits generic graphic
Nearly 400,000 Alabama households losing pandemic-era food stamp benefits in March
Lauderdale County officials share opinions on Alabama inmate release