Experience the magic of Harry Potter: The Exhibition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Get your wands ready, there’s a magical new way to experience the world of Harry Potter without traveling to Hogwarts... or Orlando.

Now through February 28, you have a chance to visit the Harry Potter Exhibition in Atlanta. Whether you’ve read all the books or you’re a fan of the movies, this immersive experience will transport you straight to Hogwarts.

See real props and costumes used in the movies, find your own Hogwarts house, Patronus and even a wand to earn points for your house throughout the adventure.

You’ll walk through recreations of iconic spots like The Great Hall, Hogwarts classrooms, Hagrid’s Hut and The Forbidden Forest.

There’s also a Café featuring an inspired menu including savory and sweet items and specially themed drinks!

To get your tickets and learn more, visit harrypotterexhibition.com.

