Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some will go the extra just to take what is not theirs. This week authorities are searching for several wanted on theft charges.

One of those thefts cost a company thousands of dollars. There is an image of the suspect and investigators are hoping someone out there can help them track him down.

They say in May 2022 a man walked into Sunbelt Rentals and used fake documents to rent an 18-foot tilt trailer.

Not long after employees realized the GPS tracker on the trailer was gone. The trailer and the man who rented it were gone too.

According to authorities, it’s worth about $8,000.

If you have seen this man or any of the people listed below police want to hear from you.

Willie Harris Jr. is accused of stealing nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise from a local department store.

Madison Deerman is wanted on a fentanyl trafficking charge.

Hope Garner is charged with theft by fraudulent leasing. Police say she is contractually obligated to pay for bedding materials but has not coughed up the cash.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.