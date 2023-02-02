Athletes across North Alabama sign with schools on National Signing Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2023 edition of National Signing day is complete. Numerous North Alabama student-athletes signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers.

Madison Academy

Carson Creehan - North Alabama

Mario Brewer - Birmingham Southern

Daylen Johnson - Lindsey Wilson

WAFF 48's Carl Prather covering National Signing Day in the Tennessee Valley

Huntsville High School

Alex Gray - Army (West Point)

Seth Lawson - West Alabama

Jerrell Goodlow - Coahoma College

Rodarrius Hardy - Independence College

Billy Roby - Alabama (Preferred Walk On)

Malik Woods - Miles College

Kam White - Southern Illinois

Grissom High School

KD Long - UVA Wise

Tristan Graham - Alabama A&M

James Clemens

Jamal Mayers - U-T Martin

Bob Jones

Maddox Sunderman - Jacksonville State

Christian Kemp - University of St Thomas

Caden Jones - Point University

Kaden Smith - Sterling University

Dylan Stewart - Hendrix College

Gunnar Dixon - Huntington College

Muscle Shoals High School

Tyler Cole - Maryville College

Wes Thompson - Tennessee Tech

Zyan McCoy - Central Georgia

Jyheam Ingram - University of North Alabama

Issac Rue - Middle Tennessee State

Devin Towsend - Faulkner University

Aaron Morrow - Faulkner University

Zailyn Fuqua - Faulkner University

Athens High School

Isiah Unger - Elmhurst University (Wrestling Scholarship)

Kameron Gateood - Tuskegee

Douglas High School

Jonathan Fountaine - Faulkner University

Austin High School

Amarion Chapman - Wright State

Druce Clarke - Eastern Kentucky

La’Jaylen Fletcher - Eastern Kentucky

Jaylen Verser-Jackson - Concord University (West Virginia)

Decatur High School

Jyron McDaniel - Bethel University

Jayden Brown - Bethel University

Josh Turner - Bethel University

Ryan Kirk - Bethel University

ZJ Matthews - Bethel University

Mylon Miller - Birmingham Southern

Florence High School

JaTaveyon Fagan- Jones County College

Guntersville High School

McCormack Langford- Berry College

Pisgah High School

AJ Gant- Lindsey Wilson College

