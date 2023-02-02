Athletes across North Alabama sign with schools on National Signing Day
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2023 edition of National Signing day is complete. Numerous North Alabama student-athletes signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers.
Madison Academy
Carson Creehan - North Alabama
Mario Brewer - Birmingham Southern
Daylen Johnson - Lindsey Wilson
Huntsville High School
Alex Gray - Army (West Point)
Seth Lawson - West Alabama
Jerrell Goodlow - Coahoma College
Rodarrius Hardy - Independence College
Billy Roby - Alabama (Preferred Walk On)
Malik Woods - Miles College
Kam White - Southern Illinois
Grissom High School
KD Long - UVA Wise
Tristan Graham - Alabama A&M
James Clemens
Jamal Mayers - U-T Martin
Bob Jones
Maddox Sunderman - Jacksonville State
Christian Kemp - University of St Thomas
Caden Jones - Point University
Kaden Smith - Sterling University
Dylan Stewart - Hendrix College
Gunnar Dixon - Huntington College
Muscle Shoals High School
Tyler Cole - Maryville College
Wes Thompson - Tennessee Tech
Zyan McCoy - Central Georgia
Jyheam Ingram - University of North Alabama
Issac Rue - Middle Tennessee State
Devin Towsend - Faulkner University
Aaron Morrow - Faulkner University
Zailyn Fuqua - Faulkner University
Athens High School
Isiah Unger - Elmhurst University (Wrestling Scholarship)
Kameron Gateood - Tuskegee
Douglas High School
Jonathan Fountaine - Faulkner University
Austin High School
Amarion Chapman - Wright State
Druce Clarke - Eastern Kentucky
La’Jaylen Fletcher - Eastern Kentucky
Jaylen Verser-Jackson - Concord University (West Virginia)
Decatur High School
Jyron McDaniel - Bethel University
Jayden Brown - Bethel University
Josh Turner - Bethel University
Ryan Kirk - Bethel University
ZJ Matthews - Bethel University
Mylon Miller - Birmingham Southern
Florence High School
JaTaveyon Fagan- Jones County College
Guntersville High School
McCormack Langford- Berry College
Pisgah High School
AJ Gant- Lindsey Wilson College
