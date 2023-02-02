Deals
134 inmates released, more to come on Friday

Alabama Department of Corrections cancels weekend visitations
By Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Jan. 31 changes to Alabama Code Section 15-22-26.2 went into effect allowing nearly 400 inmates to be released on parole supervision.

Inmates that qualify to be released will be fitted with an ankle monitor and then picked up by friends or family. Others will be taken to a local bus station to be returned to their county of conviction. Some inmates will be transferred to law enforcement agencies of which they may have detainers or pending charges.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, as of Feb. 3, 134 inmates have been released. Between 170-200 inmates are expected to be released on Friday.

Inmates will not be released until victim notifications are made. Officials say that once victims are notified those inmates are added to the list to be released.

