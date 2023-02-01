Deals
You will never make biscuits the same after using this recipe from Good Company Cafe

Chef John and Good Company Cafe owner Angela joined TVL to share the best biscuit recipe
By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In the south, biscuits are a staple. They’re like little flaky, buttery bundles of joy.

Almost every family has their own recipe they prefer and pass down from generation to generation.

After trying the biscuits at Good Company Cafe, a popular brunch spot in Huntsville, the TVL team is convinced the restaurant has some of the best biscuits on this side of Alabama. And after you try one, we think you’ll agree.

Chef John from Good Company showed Payton the basics of preparing the best cheddar-bacon biscuits.

Cheddar-Bacon Biscuits

  • 2 Cups of flour
  • 2 Teaspoons of baking powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon of baking soda
  • 1 Teaspoon of salt
  • 1 Teaspoon of sugar
  • Shredded cheese
  • Pieces of bacon
  • Pinch of garlic powder
  • Handful of dried chopped chives
  • Mix all the dry ingredients together in a bowl
  • Throw a stick of butter in the bowl until it’s covered in flour
  • Instead of mixing in the butter, use a cheese grater to grate it into the mix
  • Mix everything together with your hands
  • Pour in about 1 cup of buttermilk
  • Empty your biscuit dough onto a surface dusted with flour
  • Chef John’s Tip: Do not knead your dough, fold it over three times
  • Use a biscuit cutter, cookie cutter or a cup to cut out your biscuits
  • Place your biscuits on lined baking sheet
  • Bake at 375 degrees for 17-20 minutes

A shocking tip from Chef John? Never knead your biscuit dough, folding your dough allows more fluffy layers in the biscuits.

To try out more amazing food from Good Company Cafe, stop by at 7500 Memorial Parkway in the Main Street South Shopping Village. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

