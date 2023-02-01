You will never make biscuits the same after using this recipe from Good Company Cafe

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In the south, biscuits are a staple. They’re like little flaky, buttery bundles of joy.

Almost every family has their own recipe they prefer and pass down from generation to generation.

After trying the biscuits at Good Company Cafe, a popular brunch spot in Huntsville, the TVL team is convinced the restaurant has some of the best biscuits on this side of Alabama. And after you try one, we think you’ll agree.

Chef John from Good Company showed Payton the basics of preparing the best cheddar-bacon biscuits.

Cheddar-Bacon Biscuits

2 Cups of flour

2 Teaspoons of baking powder

1/4 Teaspoon of baking soda

1 Teaspoon of salt

1 Teaspoon of sugar

Shredded cheese

Pieces of bacon

Pinch of garlic powder

Handful of dried chopped chives

Mix all the dry ingredients together in a bowl

Throw a stick of butter in the bowl until it’s covered in flour

Instead of mixing in the butter, use a cheese grater to grate it into the mix

Mix everything together with your hands

Pour in about 1 cup of buttermilk

Empty your biscuit dough onto a surface dusted with flour

Chef John’s Tip: Do not knead your dough, fold it over three times

Use a biscuit cutter, cookie cutter or a cup to cut out your biscuits

Place your biscuits on lined baking sheet

Bake at 375 degrees for 17-20 minutes

A shocking tip from Chef John? Never knead your biscuit dough, folding your dough allows more fluffy layers in the biscuits.

To try out more amazing food from Good Company Cafe, stop by at 7500 Memorial Parkway in the Main Street South Shopping Village. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

