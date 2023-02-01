Wet and foggy start, some slick spots possible

Good Wednesday morning and welcome to February. We have a Winter Weather Advisory for Colbert, Lauderdale, Limestone and our Middle Tennessee counties through 9:00 AM CST.

Road temperatures in Tennessee and parts of far NW Alabama are hovering around freezing early this morning, freezing rain can lead to some light ice accumulations up to 1/10″ on elevated surfaces, bridges and overpasses. Areas of fog have developed once again and wet roads may lead to a tough commute, allow a few extra minutes heading out the door. Temps are chilly in the 30s to start the day with overcast skies and a north wind limiting our warming potential, highs today will reach the low to middle 40s with isolated rain showers.

Another round of heavier rainfall will push through late tonight into Thursday morning, lows will drop into the middle to upper 30s. Widespread, soaking showers are expected on Thursday with highs staying in the 40s, rainfall totals will be around one inch when the rain ends late Thursday night. The sunshine will return by Friday with well below average high temperatures in the middle 40s.

The weekend will be a good chance for us to dry out with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to middle 50s for Saturday and Sunday. Next week also is trending warmer with highs near 60 degrees early in the week.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.