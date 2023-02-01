Victim identified in Marshall Co. crash

HORTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Horton on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a social media post by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, authorities responded to a two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Alabama Highway 75 South and Glassco Road.

It was confirmed by the coroner’s office that 34-year-old Arturo Orozco of Albertville died in the crash.

According to the Marshall County Coroner, the crash occurred Tuesday afternoon just before 2 p.m.

The Douglas Police Department, Douglas Fire Department, Albertville Fire Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and more assisted in the incident.

