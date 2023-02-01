Deals
Plans to revitalize Athens Farmers Market announced

The project will include a newly painted pavilion, new roof, improved landscaping and cleanup of an overgrown drainage basin.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The project planned to revitalize the farmers market at Doug Gates Park in Athens was announced on Wednesday.

The project will include a newly painted pavilion, new roof, improved landscaping and cleanup of an overgrown drainage basin. The market will also include local art, sunshades and newly painted surfaces.

The updates to the pavilion are expected to be completed by May 2023 for the opening of the market season. The landscaping and artwork installations will be ongoing and the remaining construction is expected to be completed by December 2024.

“This project will be implemented in much the same way we successfully implemented the Merchants Alley project, through teamwork and detailed planning,” Athens Main Street Board President Shane Black said in a statement. “A team of dedicated volunteers will plan, fundraise, and implement the design.”

More than $70,000 has been raised by Athens Main Street for the required $130,000 to complete the project.

