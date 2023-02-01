Patty Cakes: How a 75-year-old business is now thriving in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A business called Patty Cakes is wowing people across the country by preserving those family keepsakes in a way that they’ll never ruin. And it’s all happening in the Tennessee Valley.

Patty Cakes started out as little hand impressions in clay that were then bronze plated to become heirloom pieces, made so you can pass them down from generation to generation.

It originally started with Mrs. Irene Theis of Denver, Colorado in the late 1940′s. she started the craft as a hobby but it quickly turned into a nationwide business.

Jill Burton is the 4th owner of Patty Cakes International and is continuing the praised business right here in north Alabama.

To learn more, visit patty-cakes.com.

