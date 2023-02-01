Madison man accused of running woman over with his car no longer being transferred to medical facility

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who is accused of running a woman over with his car will no longer be transferred to Taylor Hardin Secured Medical Facility after an order was amended in a Morgan County District Court on Tuesday.

The attorney for Preston Lamar Nelson, 33, requested that Nelson be transferred to the medical facility from Morgan County Jail on Jan. 5. The request was granted on Jan. 6 with Nelson set to be transferred to Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility, according to online court documents.

However, the order was amended in a Morgan County District Court on Tuesday.

Nelson was arrested after he allegedly ran over Sherry Sain at a Walmart in Decatur. Once Nelson ran Sain over with his car, he attempted to flee the scene, but a nearby civilian stopped him before Nelson’s car stalled.

Nelson was charged with murder. Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested Nelson and booked him on a $500,000 bond.

