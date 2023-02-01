Local experts warn of tax season scams

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many criminals may be trying to scam you or steal your personal information this tax season.

If you receive a tax season scam call, the criminal on the other end will claim to be from the IRS and state that you owe back taxes. The caller will then request a confirmation of your personal information. If you don’t comply, they threaten to arrest you.

Before you begin to panic, there are a few things to consider: Have you already filed your taxes? Could this possibly be a scam call?

Experts say tax season provides criminals the opportunity to trick people into giving out their personal information and even their money.

“The goal here in many cases is to get you to respond without thinking without questioning what you’re being told and to either provide them with your important personal information, like your social security number or to even make a cash payment of some kind,” said Jamie Harding, the AARP Associate State Director of Communications.

Lindsay George from the Better Business Bureau says there are two things to do to avoid being scammed.

“The best way to protect yourself is to just be aware and know that you need to file your taxes as soon as possible, that way you don’t give scammers the opportunity to do so,” George said. “This will prevent you from becoming a victim of identity theft.”

Experts say if you receive a questionable call and confirm personal information, like your social security number, you should reach out to the three credit reporting agencies, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion, to put a fraud alert on your lines of credit.

Also, the IRS states on its website that its employees will try to contact you by mail before any phone calls are made.

If you decide to hire someone to file your taxes, George recommends you request several recommendations or reach out to your local Better Business Bureau office to ensure they are reputable sources.

“During this tax season, you want to make sure you are doing your research, finding reputable taxpayers near you, and to make sure you are filing your taxes before tax day which is April 18th this year unless you file for an extension with the IRS,” George concluded.

