Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies searching for armed robbery suspect

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery happened at a business on Jan. 19.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, a man with a goatee wearing a hat, Under Armour hoodie, tan pants and Nike shoes, entered a business armed with a pistol.

The man took cash from the register and took the employees’ phones.

If you have any information about this incident, call (256) 232-0111.

