Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies searching for armed robbery suspect
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery happened at a business on Jan. 19.
According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, a man with a goatee wearing a hat, Under Armour hoodie, tan pants and Nike shoes, entered a business armed with a pistol.
The man took cash from the register and took the employees’ phones.
If you have any information about this incident, call (256) 232-0111.
