Lauderdale Co. work release custodian allegedly helped three inmates escape

Shipley was arrested for allegedly helping three inmates escape from a work release center.
Shipley was arrested for allegedly helping three inmates escape from a work release center.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A worker at a Lauderdale County work release center was arrested on Jan. 26 for allegedly assisting three inmates in escaping the facility.

Court documents show that Brittney Shipley, a custodian, was allegedly in charge of a work release center during her shift on Jan. 14. Around 11:45 p.m. that day, Shipley is accused of letting three inmates walk past her and out the front door and into two vehicles.

The inmates returned four-and-a-half hours later but Shipley did not report any of it.

Video surveillance at the work release center shows the three inmates walking past her.

Court documents allege that Shipley was being paid to allow the escape. Shipley however denies the claim.

Shipley was arrested and charged with three counts of permitting or aiding escape, she has since been released from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $3,500 bond.

Of the three inmates that left the facility, two were facing misdemeanor charges and one was serving time for a felony drug charge.

