Huntsville murder case bound to grand jury

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has charged two men with murder after a shooting on Jan. 10.

Officers with Huntsville Police responded to a home on Derrick Street on Jan. 10 around 9 p.m. where they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) transported the man to a nearby hospital where he later died.

HPD investigators believe the suspects, John Brandon Boles, 29 and Ethan Lyn Bates, 20, were driving in the area when they discharged a weapon leading to the shooting death.

Court documents filed on Jan. 30 show that Bates has waived his right to a preliminary hearing. A document filed on Jan. 31 shows that the court finds probable cause and has bound the case to a grand jury.

Boles is scheduled to appear in court for a felon examination Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Demetrius King, 46.

