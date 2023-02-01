Deals
Huntsville murder case bound to grand jury

Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville Police Department(HPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has charged two men with murder after a shooting on Jan. 10.

Officers with Huntsville Police responded to a home on Derrick Street on Jan. 10 around 9 p.m. where they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) transported the man to a nearby hospital where he later died.

HPD investigators believe the suspects, John Brandon Boles, 29 and Ethan Lyn Bates, 20, were driving in the area when they discharged a weapon leading to the shooting death.

Court documents filed on Jan. 30 show that Bates has waived his right to a preliminary hearing. A document filed on Jan. 31 shows that the court finds probable cause and has bound the case to a grand jury.

Boles is scheduled to appear in court for a felon examination Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Demetrius King, 46.

