Huntsville American legion Honor Guard in need of new van to transport fallen soldiers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A catalytic converter was stolen from a van in a parking lot on Drake Avenue. But it isn’t just any van. It belongs to the American Legion Post 237 Honor Guard, and that van is used to transport fallen veterans to their final resting place.

American Legion volunteers were left to cover the costs of the almost $1,000 repairs. The catalytic converter aside, the 23-year-old van has seen better days.

A quick look inside, and you can see the panels are being held up with zip ties, the back doors don’t work, and the side doors need an extra tug.

Commander of the American Legion Honor Guard, Earl Hokanson gives a simple reason for why the public should care about the need for a new vehicle. ”It limits how far we can go. We don’t like to go more than 25 miles if it should break down,” Hokanson said. “We serve the veterans, so that’s what we’re here for. We provide the rifle salute for most of them.”

Hokanson excplains they’ve recently established the Post a 501(c)(3) charity to raise about $50,000 to replace their old van.

He adds Army veterans Frank Williams, with the Frank Williams Automotive Group and Mike Durant are big supporters of the cause.

We’ve added a link to our website to help the American Legion out. Donations are tax deductible.

