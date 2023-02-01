How Danny Vinson started an acting career in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - You could say Danny Vinson started his acting career when would pretend to be his twin brother, Ranny, in school.

Danny Vinson is a Huntsville native, but his acting career has taken him to a little bit of everywhere. Vinson studied Theatre for a while at the University of North Alabama in Florence but graduated with a degree in Marketing. After nearly 20 years in Marketing and Sales, Vinson decided to start acting at the age of 38.

“Yea, I’ll be an actor in Alabama, that’ll work,” Vinson said.

And he did make it work.

Vinson has worked with names like Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, Zachary Levi and many more. He has more than 100 credits in projects like “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” “American Underdog,” “42,” “The Vampire Diaries,” and “Walk the Line.”

His latest work is set to come out the summer of 2023, “Harold and the Purple Crayon” based off the popular children’s book.

While the actor doesn’t live in Huntsville anymore, he spent most of us life here and still comes back to visit family and friends.

So, the next time you turn on a movie or show, be extra observant, you never know where Vinson is going to pop up next.

