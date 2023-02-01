Gov. Ivey awards $150,000 grant to DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The office of Governor Kay Ivey has announced that a $150,000 grant will be awarded to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The grant will be used to “improve public safety in DeKalb County” and allow the department to purchase equipment to establish a special response team. According to the statement released by Governor Ivey’s office, the response team will be made up of specially trained deputies.

In this team, the deputies will respond to “potentially violent situations” where injury or death to someone is high-risk.

The equipment to be purchased will be helmets, shields and special technology so that the deputies are protected during “volatile situations or other instances where people’s lives are in jeopardy.”

“Every day, law enforcement officers throughout Alabama put themselves in harm’s way,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to award this grant knowing that this equipment will help task force officers perform their duties safely as they work to save the lives of those put in harm’s way.”

The grant is administered through The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.

