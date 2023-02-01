Cool temps & more rain expected later today, tonight & tomorrow.

This afternoon, showers. Temps around 40°. Tonight, showers & cold. Mid to upper 30s. More rain Thursday and cool Low to mid 40s. Thursday night, showers taper off before midnight, gradual clearing late and cold. Low 30s. Friday, sunny, cool & breezy. low to mid 40s.

Weekend, mainly sunny with moderating temperatures. Low 50s Saturday, upper 50s Sunday.

Monday will be warm with a mix of sun and clouds before more rain beginning Tuesday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.