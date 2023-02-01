Comedian AJ Wilkerson takes the stage at Stand Up Live in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for a good laugh to get you through the week, Stand Up Live has quite a show coming up.

Comedian AJ Wilkerson is an Army Vet who was diagnosed with Autism as an adult, and he used that diagnosis to coin the nickname, Captain Autism. His humor connects to people all around the world and for one night, folks in Huntsville.

He and fellow comedian Jake Ruble are going to be at Stand Up Live, Wednesday, February 1.

The two are hitting the road together on their “Shake ‘N Jake” tour. The friends are joining forces for a night of crowd work, interaction and back and forth buffoonery.

Wilkerson has made all kinds of appearances at places like the Limestone Comedy Festival, Nashville Comedy Festival, Atlanta’s West End Comedy Festival, and The Portland Comedy Festival where he went home the winner. Recently, he made his standup television debut on Peacock TV and Circle Network’s Stand Up Nashville!

You can follow along with all of Wilkerson’s wit on Instagram and grab tickets to his show at huntsville.standuplive.com

