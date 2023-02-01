Deals
Cause of death released for mother killed in apparent murder-suicide

Death investigation in Hazel Green connected to murder-suicide in Murfreesboro
By Javon Williams and Romario Gardner
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, after police say a Hazel Green man killed two children and then shot himself.

According to officials, deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check on Chelle Mill Lane around 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 18. Upon arrival, deputies found 43-year-old Jennifer Lepore dead inside the home.

The official cause of death for Jennifer Lepore was blunt force trauma to the head, according to an autopsy given to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators learned that Lepore’s husband, Jamie Lepore and their two children had not been seen recently. After finding a possible location for Jamie in Murfreesboro, Tenn., the Murfreesboro Police Department was contacted for assistance.

Investigators learned that Lepore’s husband, Jamie Lepore and their two children had not been seen recently.(LePore Family)

Officers with Murfreesboro Police Department went to an address on Cason Lane on Thursday morning. They discovered that Jamie had killed his two children Jesse Lepore, 9, and Sean Lepore, 11.

Jennifer was an employee of the Madison County School System, her children also attended Madison County Schools in the area. The school system has released the following statement about their passing:

“The Madison County School System is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of an employee and her two children. MCSS is a tight-knit family, and this event hits us hard. We offer our prayers and condolences to the surviving family members, students, and staff members who this family has touched.”

Jennifer Lepore had been employed with the Madison County School System since August 8, 2022. She was a Special Education Aide at Hazel Green Elementary School. Ms. Lepore’s two sons attended schools in the Hazel Green area.

The Madison County School System and our community partners will provide grief support to the campuses which had immediate contact with the family.”

MCSS Superintendent Ken Kubik

Investigators with the MCSO are working with MPD to figure out all details of the murder-suicide.

